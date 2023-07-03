Open Menu

CM Balochistan Flays Kech's Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2023 | 07:00 PM

CM Balochistan flays Kech's attack

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of FC Major and Naik in the fight against terrorists in the Kech district.

"Major Saqib Hussain Shaheed and his team repulsed the terrorists by combating the terrorists with great courage," said CM in a handout issued here on Monday.

He said that the people of Balochistan stand by their forces to root out the scourge of terrorism.

