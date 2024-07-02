Open Menu

CM Balochistan For Accelerating Solarization Of Agri-tube Wells

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2024 | 04:10 PM

CM Balochistan for accelerating solarization of Agri-tube wells

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Balochistan's Chief Minister, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, has urged the federal government to quicken the process of solarizing the province's agri-tube wells.

He made this request during a video link meeting with the Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif held here on Tuesday.

During the Prime Minister's briefing, the Chief Minister of Balochistan informed him that the province government has set aside Rs 10 billion in its PSDP for the fiscal year 2024–2025 for the conversion of almost 3,000 agro tube wells to solar electricity.

Besides, the provincial government has also extended financial support to the agriculture sector by providing subsidy worth billions of rupees during the last couple of years.

“Conversion of legal power Agra-connections to the solar power would save billions of rupees to national exchequer annually,” he hoped.

Regarding the problems landlords and those reliant on the province's agricultural sector are facing, the CM stated that a delay in the solarization process will result in significant losses for the industry.

"The urgent problem that the vast majority of the province's population is facing requires a quick fix." CM Bugti urged the federal government to expedite and complete the process of converting agri-tube wells to solar power as soon as possible.

The Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif, on the occasion, directed the Federal Secretary Power Division to complete the procedure as soon as possible.

Team of Power division visit the Balochistan and present him compliance report, he further added.

It may be recalled that following the protest lodged by the landlords of Balochistan over power outages and subsequently successful meeting of CM Sarfaraz Bugti with Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif, the federal government agreed to contribute Rs40 billion.

Besides, the provincial government had been directed to provide an additional Rs10 billion to convert the agri-tube wells on solar power.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Protest Chief Minister Electricity Agriculture Visit May Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Bushra Bibi granted bail in £190 million case

Bushra Bibi granted bail in £190 million case

10 minutes ago
 Justice Aalia Neelum nominated as next LHC CJ

Justice Aalia Neelum nominated as next LHC CJ

32 minutes ago
 On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Il ..

On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

3 hours ago
 Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026

4 hours ago
 LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory ..

LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159

4 hours ago
 After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pak ..

After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights

4 hours ago
realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protec ..

Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartph ..

4 hours ago
 Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine ..

Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs

4 hours ago
 Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha sp ..

Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech

5 hours ago
 Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premi ..

Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League

6 hours ago
 PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan