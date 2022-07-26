UrduPoint.com

CM Balochistan For Aerial Operation In Aurki, Lasbela

Sumaira FH Published July 26, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday took notice of flood situation in Aurki area of Lasbela district and issued instructions for carrying out aerial operation to rescue stranded people

The CM also directed the relevant departments to take special measures for delivering food and water to the affected people by boats until the aerial operation, said a news release.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) deployed rescue teams in the flood hit area to conduct relief and rescue operations.

So far, 50 people including men, women and children have been rescued from Karwan area of Lasbela district.

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed satisfaction over the rescue operation and appreciated PDMA for saving precious lives.

The Chief Minister has also issued directives to use all-out resources to provide relief to the people stranded in flood-hit areas.

He said that saving precious human lives and bringing them to safe places was the first priority of the government.

