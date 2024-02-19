CM Balochistan for provision of health facilities under BHCP

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress performance of Balochistan Health Card Program (BHCP) and issues being faced by it for addressing them to facilitate people at Chief Minister's Secretariat on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress performance of Balochistan Health Card Program (BHCP) and issues being faced by it for addressing them to facilitate people at Chief Minister's Secretariat on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Amir Muhammad Jogaizai, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Principal Secretary Rashid Razak Khan, Secretary Health Abdullah Khan, Secretary Finance Babar Khan, Chief Executive Officer Balochistan Health Card Program Asadullah Kakar and Chairman Balochistan Revenue Authority Noor Baloch.

In the meeting, Chief Executive Officer of Balochistan Health Program, Asadullah Kakar gave a detailed briefing about the performance of the three months after the implementation of the program and the challenges faced.

Addressing at the meeting, Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki, said that Balochistan Health Card was such a unique program in the history of the province under which every poor and rich person has access to quality treatment facilities at government expense in 1200 hospitals across the country on the panel.

Since this is a first-of-its-kind program in the health sector, the common man does not have enough information about it and its benefits, some problems are also coming up at the administrative level, but it is a matter of satisfaction that the problems that come up from time to time are gradually improving by removing the difficulties and obstacles, he said.

He said that we were confident that with time this program would be improved and in the future people to be able to use this program quickly and better.

The CM said that it was a matter of satisfaction that 28185 patients have been treated under Balochistan Health Card in

three months, in Quetta, most heart disease patients used the health card.

A digital supervision and monitoring system has been established for transparency in the health card program, while the calculation of resources allocated to each individual is available to everyone through the health card app, he said.

He said that thanks to which the message of the allocated resources spent on the identity card of any individual comes to the respective individual's mobile and thus resources allocated to one individual could not be misused by any other person.

The CM said that preliminary statistical and financial analysis of the Balochistan Health Card Program has revealed that after the evacuation of Afghan refugees and the issuance of health cards, private doctors have significantly reduced their fees which was a relief for poor people.

Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki also directed that more awareness should be given to the public regarding the health card program and in this context, the scope of effective publicity and awareness program should be widened so that every individual of Balochistan was aware of the resources allocated for him in the health sector and could use this program for treatment.

He instructed the Finance Department that the insurance company associated with the health card program, and official Assignment Accounts should be opened for payment of dues to NADRA and Panel Hospitals to ensure timely payment as per prevailing legal procedures and the people would continue to have uninterrupted quality treatment facilities under this program.