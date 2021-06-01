CM Balochistan gives approval for formation of Kila Abdullah district into two districts

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Monday gave approval for the formation of Kila Abdullah District into two districts and the establishment of Loralai Division

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Monday gave approval for the formation of Kila Abdullah District into two districts and the establishment of Loralai Division.

In this regard, he presided over a high level meeting on the establishment of new divisions, districts and Tehsils across the province.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Ministers including Mir Zahoor Ahmed Baledi, Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai, Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa, Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar, Mitha Khan Kakar, Haji Muhammad Khan Tour Utman Khel, Provincial Adviser Malik Naeem Khan Baazi, Awami National Party Parliamentary Leader Asghar Khan Achakzai, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development, Senior Member board of Revenue, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Advocate General, Secretary Finance, Secretary S&GAD, Secretary Building, Secretary Information including Commissioner Quetta, Commissioner Zhob and law department officials.

The meeting was briefed by the senior member Board of Revenue on the suggestions and recommendations of the committee regarding the establishment of new divisions, districts and Tehsils in the province.

The recommendations made in the meeting regarding the establishment of new districts and divisions across Balochistan. A detailed review was made and important decisions were made during the meeting.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister directed the committee to review all the legal factors and continue works for the establishment of remaining districts and divisions in the province. The meeting also referred to the allotment of land for development projects by the Board of Revenue while detailed briefing was also given.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the organization of new districts and divisions would not only improve the performance of service delivery, financial and administrative affairs but also provide education, health and civic amenities to the people in their areas.

The Chief Minister directed to set up a reforms committee for improvements in the Board of Revenue and said that the Revenue Department is very important.

The world is changing, we must move towards modern revenue collection and digitization, he concluded.