CM Balochistan gives approval of Rs 2 bln seed money for BAEF

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has given approval of Rs 2 billion to expand the seed money for Balochistan Awami Endowment Fund (BAEF) programme to ensure the best health care facilities for maximum number of poor people who were suffering from chronic diseases.

After the recent approval of Rs 2 billion, the total amount of the seed money has reached to Rs 6 billion, said an official of Balochistan government on Monday.

The Balochistan government has providing financial assistance to poor patients under BAEF programme who were suffering from chronic diseases through the revenue generating from the seed money.

He said the provincial government had also allocated Rs 3 billion supplementary funds initially which were further enhanced with an additional grant of Rs 1 billion during last year.

The official said the assistance was being provided to the poor and needy patients under the BAEF initiative to get them treated in the best public and private sector hospitals across the country.

The Balochistan government had formed a special team of doctors who were visiting the penal hospitals across the country to ensure provision of the best treatment facilities.

He said 20 to 30 million rupees were being spent on a single patient to ensure the best health care facilities.

He said this initiative was the first of the best welfare programme in South Asia, which was supporting the needy ones through cash transfers.

