QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the demise of wife of late Nawab Ghos Bakhsh Raisani and mother of former CM Balochistan Nawab Muhammad Aslam Khan Raisani.

In a message issued here on Sunday, CM Balochistan prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the deceased a high place in Jannat and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.