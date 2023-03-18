UrduPoint.com

CM Balochistan Grieved Over Awaran Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2023 | 05:40 PM

CM Balochistan grieved over Awaran mishap

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of eight people lives who died after their car washed away in the flood in Awaran.

The Chief Minister expressed condolences and sympathy to the affected family, directing the Department of Meteorology to issue a travel advisory according to the forecast of the weather condition.

He directed the DC Awaran to provide full assistance to the ill-fated family.

"Keeping in mind the rains and flood lanes, the movement of people should be made safe," Chief Minister's asked the Deputy Commissioners.

The people travelling should be guided keeping in mind the concerns of rains and flood.

The CM maintained that PDMA should provide timely information to all Deputy Commissioners regarding the severity of the weather.

"Unpleasant accidents can be avoided by taking precautionary measures,"

More Stories From Pakistan

