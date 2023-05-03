CM Balochistan Grieved Over Demise Of Hadi Shakeel
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2023 | 05:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of prominent senior lawyer Hadi Shakeel Advocate.
"The deceased had a unique stature in the field of law," the CM said in a statement issued here on Wednesday.
While paying homage to the late lawyer, he said that Hadi Shakeel was considered to be a symbol of balanced and stable relations between the bench and the bar.
The deceased fought hard for the welfare of the lawyers' community, giving a new dimension to the politics of the Bar.
The chief minister termed the death of Advocate Hadi Shakeel as a big loss for the legal fraternity.
He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved family.