CM Balochistan grieved over demise of Hadi Shakeel

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of prominent senior lawyer Hadi Shakeel Advocate.

"The deceased had a unique stature in the field of law," the CM said in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

While paying homage to the late lawyer, he said that Hadi Shakeel was considered to be a symbol of balanced and stable relations between the bench and the bar.

The deceased fought hard for the welfare of the lawyers' community, giving a new dimension to the politics of the Bar.

The chief minister termed the death of Advocate Hadi Shakeel as a big loss for the legal fraternity.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved family.