CM Balochistan grieved over life loss in helicopter crash

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the helicopter crash in which 6 troops including two officers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom.

"I am deeply saddened by the life loss of two officers and 4 personnel of Pakistan Army in the helicopter crash," CM Balochistan said in a statement issued here.

Paying homage to the martyrs of Pakistan Army, he said "It has been the distinction of the Pakistan Army to lay down their lives for the country and the nation.

"Martyrs who sacrificed their lives while fulfilling their duties are the glory of the nation," The whole nation salutes the martyrs.

The Chief Minister prayed for the departed souls and grant of patience to the families of the martyrs.

As per ISPR, Major Muneeb Afzal, Major Khurram Shehzad, Subedar Abdul Wahid, Naik Jaleel, Sepoy Muhammad Imran and Sepoy Shoaib embraced martyrdom when their helicopter crashed in the Harnai district of Balochistan.