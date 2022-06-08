CM Balochistan grieves Qilla Saifullah tragedy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of precious human lives in a road accident that took place in Qilla Saifullah.

In a message issued here, the CM prayed for peace to the departed souls and the strength to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with patience.

He also prayed for the quick recovery of the injured and directed the provincial health department to provide the best medical facilities to them.