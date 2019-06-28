CM Balochistan hails ministers on approval of budget 2019-20

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan Thursday hailed public and government alliance parties after approval budget of the next fiscal year-2019-20 from provincial assembly.

Congratulating provincial ministers and member of provincial assembly (MPAs) at his chamber after conclusion of assembly session, the Chief Minister said we had made the budget with sincerity and hard work according to interests of masses, said press release issued here.

"The budget of next fiscal year will be brought in development, prosperity and peace in the province and its beneficial can be reached to public in the respective areas after completion of development schemes," he added.

Provincial ministers and MPAs also congratulated the Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on presenting the balanced and people-friendly budget.