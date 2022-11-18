CM Balochistan hands over restoration letters to 361 sacked employees of C&W deptt

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo on Friday said that the previous government had left a legacy of protests and sit-ins while the present coalition government effectively handled all these issues through dialogue

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo on Friday said that the previous government had left a legacy of protests and sit-ins while the present coalition government effectively handled all these issues through dialogue.

"The first priority of the government is to provide employment to the people including the provision of basic facilities," he said while addressing a ceremony held to award restoration letters to the sacked employees of the Communication and Works (C&W) department.

Ministers including Sardar Abdul Rahman Khetran, Noor Muhammad Dumar, Zamruk Khan Achakzai, Parliamentary Secretary Khalil George, Members of Provincial Assembly Asghar Khan Tareen, Abdul Wahid Siddiqui Maulvi Noorullah and Secretary Communications Ali Akbar Baloch were also present.

Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Minister said that today is a historic day when we are giving restoration orders to the employees of the Department of Communications and Construction.

"I promised that I will try hard for your rehabilitation and become your lawyer and today by the grace of Allah you have won your case." He said that the restoration of more than 300 employees of the Department of Communications and Construction was a very difficult phase for which the provincial government fully supported the employees.

The doors of the chief minister's secretariat are open to all, if anyone has any complaints, they should convey their complaints to us, he added.