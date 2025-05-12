CM Balochistan Imposes Leave Ban In Key Departments To Expedite Budget Preparations
Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2025 | 05:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday imposed a ban on all types of leave for employees of key departments in a move aimed at ensuring timely and efficient preparation of the Balochistan budget for the fiscal year 2025–26. The restriction applies to staff of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Chief Secretary’s Office, the Finance Department, and the Planning & Development Department.
The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by CM Bugti, in which the overall structure and priorities of the upcoming budget and Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) were reviewed.
The meeting was attended by Provincial Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Nosherwani, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary for Development Hafiz Abdul Basit, Secretary Finance Imran Zarkoon, and other senior officials, including government spokesperson Shahid Rind.
Officials briefed the Chief Minister on the ongoing preparations for the next fiscal year's budget, proposed development schemes, financial priorities, and measures to ensure fiscal discipline.
CM Bugti emphasized the importance of the process that “Budget preparation is a critical and sensitive task that requires the full availability and capability of all concerned departments.
The upcoming budget must be aligned with public needs to ensure that every segment of society benefits from development opportunities.”
He instructed officials to base all projects on ground realities, public demand, and financial feasibility, and called for a strict oversight mechanism to prevent misuse of development funds. He further stressed the need for austerity, urging significant reductions in unnecessary government expenditures to maximize public benefit from available resources.
"The government is committed to meeting public expectations," Bugti said. "The budget-making process will be transparent, coordinated, and inclusive."
The meeting concluded with consensus on enhancing interdepartmental coordination and cooperation to speed up the budget-making process. It was also agreed that ongoing field schemes would be re-evaluated, and new projects would be prioritized based on strategic importance and immediate public need.
Recent Stories
Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victory for Pakistan Armed Forces: P ..
NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W c ..
Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman
US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..
Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor
KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens
Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career
Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visits examination center2 minutes ago
-
Model pharmacy set up in LGH2 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan imposes leave ban in key departments to expedite budget preparations2 minutes ago
-
Providing best healthcare is our mission: Minister2 minutes ago
-
LDA to hold public auction on 27th2 minutes ago
-
RIC takes initiative with blood donation drive2 minutes ago
-
Armed forces recorded a history of response to India; Saqlain Bukhari12 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti orders completion of development projects by stipulated time, warns of fund reallocation fo ..12 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Parliamentary Committee agrees on people-centered budget for fiscal year 2025–2612 minutes ago
-
Civil Society calls for urgent strengthening of Tobacco Control measures to save lives12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan shows restraint, exercises self-defence right: DPM Dar tells FM Wong12 minutes ago
-
Two gangsters held22 minutes ago