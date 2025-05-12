Open Menu

CM Balochistan Imposes Leave Ban In Key Departments To Expedite Budget Preparations

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2025 | 05:20 PM

CM Balochistan imposes leave ban in key departments to expedite budget preparations

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday imposed a ban on all types of leave for employees of key departments in a move aimed at ensuring timely and efficient preparation of the Balochistan budget for the fiscal year 2025–26. The restriction applies to staff of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Chief Secretary’s Office, the Finance Department, and the Planning & Development Department.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by CM Bugti, in which the overall structure and priorities of the upcoming budget and Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) were reviewed.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Nosherwani, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary for Development Hafiz Abdul Basit, Secretary Finance Imran Zarkoon, and other senior officials, including government spokesperson Shahid Rind.

Officials briefed the Chief Minister on the ongoing preparations for the next fiscal year's budget, proposed development schemes, financial priorities, and measures to ensure fiscal discipline.

CM Bugti emphasized the importance of the process that “Budget preparation is a critical and sensitive task that requires the full availability and capability of all concerned departments.

The upcoming budget must be aligned with public needs to ensure that every segment of society benefits from development opportunities.”

He instructed officials to base all projects on ground realities, public demand, and financial feasibility, and called for a strict oversight mechanism to prevent misuse of development funds. He further stressed the need for austerity, urging significant reductions in unnecessary government expenditures to maximize public benefit from available resources.

"The government is committed to meeting public expectations," Bugti said. "The budget-making process will be transparent, coordinated, and inclusive."

The meeting concluded with consensus on enhancing interdepartmental coordination and cooperation to speed up the budget-making process. It was also agreed that ongoing field schemes would be re-evaluated, and new projects would be prioritized based on strategic importance and immediate public need.

Recent Stories

Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victor ..

Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victory for Pakistan Armed Forces: P ..

32 minutes ago
 NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Se ..

NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W c ..

2 hours ago
 Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: ..

Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman

2 hours ago
 US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali siste ..

US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..

2 hours ago
 Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure ..

Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor

3 hours ago
 KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters ..

KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns

3 hours ago
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as ..

Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens

3 hours ago
 vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVol ..

Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authori ..

Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..

4 hours ago
 Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exe ..

Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..

4 hours ago
 Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-yea ..

Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career

5 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after cea ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan