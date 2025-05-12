CM Balochistan imposes leave ban in key departments to expedite budget preparations

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday imposed a ban on all types of leave for employees of key departments in a move aimed at ensuring timely and efficient preparation of the Balochistan budget for the fiscal year 2025–26. The restriction applies to staff of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Chief Secretary’s Office, the Finance Department, and the Planning & Development Department.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by CM Bugti, in which the overall structure and priorities of the upcoming budget and Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) were reviewed.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Nosherwani, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary for Development Hafiz Abdul Basit, Secretary Finance Imran Zarkoon, and other senior officials, including government spokesperson Shahid Rind.

Officials briefed the Chief Minister on the ongoing preparations for the next fiscal year's budget, proposed development schemes, financial priorities, and measures to ensure fiscal discipline.

CM Bugti emphasized the importance of the process that “Budget preparation is a critical and sensitive task that requires the full availability and capability of all concerned departments.

The upcoming budget must be aligned with public needs to ensure that every segment of society benefits from development opportunities.”

He instructed officials to base all projects on ground realities, public demand, and financial feasibility, and called for a strict oversight mechanism to prevent misuse of development funds. He further stressed the need for austerity, urging significant reductions in unnecessary government expenditures to maximize public benefit from available resources.

"The government is committed to meeting public expectations," Bugti said. "The budget-making process will be transparent, coordinated, and inclusive."

The meeting concluded with consensus on enhancing interdepartmental coordination and cooperation to speed up the budget-making process. It was also agreed that ongoing field schemes would be re-evaluated, and new projects would be prioritized based on strategic importance and immediate public need.