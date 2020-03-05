CM Balochistan inaugurates Child Emergency Ward at Quetta Civil Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday said caring of children health was responsibility of parents and the government as they were the future of the nation.

Controlling the mortality rate of newborns was major challenge and Child Emergency Ward has been set up in partnership with Child-Life Foundation to cope this, which was government's key step toward protecting lives and health of children, the Chief Minister said these views while inaugurating Child Emergency Ward at Civil Hospital Quetta.

CM was also briefed about the Child Emergency Ward regarding provision treatment facilities, 100 employees including doctors, pharmacists, nurses and other medical staff have been recruited for ten Child Emergency Wards while earlier, 9 Child Emergency Wards were established in cooperation of Foundation and Sindh government.

The premedical staffs were provided three month of training in Karachi, Emergency Ward was opened for 24 hours in order to ensure treatment of children on timely basis, all kinds of modern machinery including lifesaving drugs are present in Wards, While Ward's doctors will also be contacted by the Foundation's specialist physicians in Karachi through satellite telemedicine, the SMS service has also been introduced in the ward which provides treatment to the parents of the children treated and doctors and medical staff.

Provincial government is provided a grant of Rs, 10 corers annually for treatment of children, it was decided to link 27 districts hospitals and ten sub-hospitals with center through satellite, which will provide treatment to the children of remote areas by telemedicine procedures said in briefing.

The Chief Minister directed that these hospitals to be linked through satellite as soon as possible.

He said that reducing child mortality and saving their lives is a very vital initiative for which the Child Life Foundation is playing laudable services.

The CM inspected various areas of the Ward. The Chief Minister unveiled the plaque and formally inaugurated the ward. Briefing the Chief Minister, it was informed that construction of a pediatric complex at cost of Rs 268 million, consisting of ground floor and three floors, comprised of six consultants rooms, a lecture hall, a laboratory, a blood sampling room, an X-ray room, radiologist room, medical store, 16 wards included 45 beds, ICU, Operation Theater and eight quarters for staffs including doctors.