UrduPoint.com

CM Balochistan Inaugurates Digitalization Of Revenue Records

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2022 | 08:22 PM

CM Balochistan inaugurates digitalization of revenue records

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo inaugurated the project of digitalization of revenue records and availability of computerized records.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo inaugurated the project of digitalization of revenue records and availability of computerized records.

He said that incumbent provincial government was taking serious measures to develop the province in each field with the aim to provide maximum facilities to people across the province.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the project of digitalization of revenue here on Thursday.

Provincial Minister Revenue, other Ministers including SMBR and Commissioner Quetta were present on the occasion.

Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Roshan Ali Shaikh briefed the Chief Minister Balochistan about the facilities regarding digitalization of revenue.

He said that under the project initially through the Balochistan Land Revenue Information Management System center facilities have been established in Gwadar and Pishin.

The official said that related departments were working on this project since 2017, Manual land records have been converted into computerized records saying that a computerized person would be issued in the center facilities.

There will also be registry entries and issuance of instant computerized transfers, instant access to digitized land map equivalents, and a portal for filing complaints to the public will also be available, SMBR said in a briefing.

He said that in the next phase, land records of Jafarabad and Quetta would be digitized, and every facility would be available to the public under the roof of Central Facilities in one window operation including land transfer.

The SMBR Roshan Ali said in maintaining briefing that people could directly go to the facility center instead of the Patwari, Tehsildar, and Revenue Officer saying that a modern system of individuals would improve service delivery and bring transparency to the entire process in the province, land security revenue and governance would be improved.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo appreciated the efforts of provincial Minister Mir Sikandar Ali Imrani and SMBR for the digitization of land records and the excellent performance of the Revenue Department.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Gwadar Jafarabad Pishin 2017 Government

Recent Stories

US Senators Reach Deal on $1.7Trln Spending Bill, ..

US Senators Reach Deal on $1.7Trln Spending Bill, Will Begin Voting Today - Schu ..

2 minutes ago
 MNA calls on Chairman FESCO BoD

MNA calls on Chairman FESCO BoD

2 minutes ago
 Dengue surveillance teams inspect 49,059 sites in ..

Dengue surveillance teams inspect 49,059 sites in last 24 hours

2 minutes ago
 Christian community playing role for progress of c ..

Christian community playing role for progress of country: IGP Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Mainly cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Mainly cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

10 minutes ago
 SU's Pakistan Study Centre establishes 'Quiet Crim ..

SU's Pakistan Study Centre establishes 'Quiet Crime Library' in Juvenile Jail

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.