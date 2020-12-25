CM Balochistan inaugurates machinery to remove snow in Ziarat

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan inaugurated machinery in Ziarat during his visit for removing snow from national highways in case of snowfall which were provide by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Friday

He was accompanied by Provincial Ministers including Haji Noor Mohammad Khan Damar and Ziaullah Longove.

District officers, party officials and workers were present in large numbers on the occasion.

Provincial Minister Haji Noor Mohammad Khan Damdar while talking on the occasion said that Balochistan government under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal is taking measures to provide all basic facilities to people of the province.

He said supply of modern machinery during snowfall in cold regions would restore traffic on national highways which is positive measures for people of Ziarat.

He also thanked the CM Balochistan for provision of latest machinery.