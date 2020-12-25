UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Balochistan Inaugurates Machinery To Remove Snow In Ziarat

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 10:36 PM

CM Balochistan inaugurates machinery to remove snow in Ziarat

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan inaugurated machinery in Ziarat during his visit for removing snow from national highways in case of snowfall which were provide by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan inaugurated machinery in Ziarat during his visit for removing snow from national highways in case of snowfall which were provide by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Friday.

He was accompanied by Provincial Ministers including Haji Noor Mohammad Khan Damar and Ziaullah Longove.

District officers, party officials and workers were present in large numbers on the occasion.

Provincial Minister Haji Noor Mohammad Khan Damdar while talking on the occasion said that Balochistan government under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal is taking measures to provide all basic facilities to people of the province.

He said supply of modern machinery during snowfall in cold regions would restore traffic on national highways which is positive measures for people of Ziarat.

He also thanked the CM Balochistan for provision of latest machinery.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Snow Visit Traffic Ziarat All From Government

Recent Stories

Russian Lawmakers Delay Visit to South Korea Amid ..

3 minutes ago

Accused of minor girl's assault arrested: DPO

5 minutes ago

Czech Prime Minister Calls EU-UK Deal 'Great News, ..

5 minutes ago

Israeli Attacks on Syria Undermine Regional Stabil ..

5 minutes ago

Moldovan Socialists Want to Deepen Cooperation Wit ..

5 minutes ago

Ceremony held to pay homage to Quaid-e- Azam on hi ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.