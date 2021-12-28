UrduPoint.com

CM Balochistan Inaugurates Parking Plaza In Quetta

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo on Tuesday inaugurated the Parking Plaza constructed at Circular Road Quetta after which it was opened for parking of vehicles

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the chief minister said that problems related to parking would be resolved and similar parking plazas to be constructed at Meezan Chowk and Liaquat Bazaar in order to provide facilities to people in the area.

The chief minister said that multi-storey parking plaza of vehicles at Circular Road would be free of cost for people till the auction of contract.

He on the occasion directed the local government department to take proper care of the parking plaza.

Qudoos Bizenjo also appealed to the people to park their vehicles here so that the flow of traffic in the city would be maintained.

Earlier, the chief minister was briefed regarding the parking plaza that at least 600 vehicles would be parked at the Parking Palza which was completed with cost of Rs, 1044.31 million.

The chief minister appreciated the excellent conduct of the function. The ceremony was attended by a large number of people including provincial ministers, Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs), Chief Secretary Balochistan, Administrator Municipal Corporation, Commissioner Quetta Division, Deputy Commissioner Quetta and other concerned officials.

