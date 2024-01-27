CM Balochistan inaugurates Quetta Safe City Project

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Saturday said that the provincial government and Pakistan Army will prolong the continuation of mutual initiatives for sustainable peace in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Saturday said that the provincial government and Pakistan Army will prolong the continuation of mutual initiatives for sustainable peace in Balochistan.

Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki has inaugurated the Quetta Safe City Project established at the Central Police Office.

Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Rahat Naseem Ahmad Khan, Caretaker Provincial Ministers including Mir Zubair Khan Jamali, Prince Ahmed Ali Baloch, Shania Khan, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Saleem, Inspector General FC North Major General Chaudhry Amir Ajmal Khan, IG Police Abdul Khalique Shaikh, Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat, Project Director Quetta Safe City Tariq Bizenjo and other senior officials were present in the inaugural ceremony.

On the occasion, a detailed briefing was given to the Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan, Commander 12 Corps Quetta and senior officials regarding the Quetta Safe City Project.

During the briefing, during the last decade the population has increased rapidly as a large number of people from other cities have moved to the provincial capital in view of the urban facilities.

The Quetta Safe City project was initiated in 2017 as a gradual increase in crime rate was noted in the city.

The project has been operational since December last year and according to preliminary data, the crime rate has reduced by about 20 percent in the initial months.

They expressed confidence that along with the sustainability of the project, the crime rate will further decrease and we will be able to make Quetta a safe and peaceful city.

The Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan appreciated all the stakeholders of the Quetta Safe City Project on the completion of this important project, and the 12 Corps for their good guidance and said that with their collaborative efforts, the Quetta Safe City Project has been completed.