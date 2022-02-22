CM Balochistan inaugurates tree plantation drive 2022

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizinjo on Tuesday inaugurated "Plant for Pakistan Day" tree plantation drive 2022 by planting a sapling at CM Secretariat here. Balochistan Minister for Science and Technology Mubeen Khan Khilji, Parliamentary Secretary Khalil George and Secretary Forest and Wild life Dostain Jamaldini were also present on the occasion.

Briefing the Chief Minister about the measures taken by Forest Department in connection with the billion Tree campaign launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Secretary Forest told that 10 million trees would be planted in parts of the province during the drive.

He further said that Forest Department was committed to plant as many as 0.5 million trees in the province during summer 2022. The Chief Minister was further informed that 54 thousands trees would be separately planted by the Boys Scouts.

The Chief Minister Balochistan while expressing his satisfaction over the steps taken with regard to clean and green Pakistan initiative, called for taking stern action against the act of illegal deforestation in different parts of the province. "Trees in Ziarat are the real assets of Balochistan province that may be protected effectively," he maintained.