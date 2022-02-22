UrduPoint.com

CM Balochistan Inaugurates Tree Plantation Drive 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2022 | 05:30 PM

CM Balochistan inaugurates tree plantation drive 2022

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizinjo on Tuesday inaugurated "Plant for Pakistan Day" tree plantation drive 2022 by planting a sapling at CM Secretariat here. Balochistan Minister for Science and Technology Mubeen Khan Khilji, Parliamentary Secretary Khalil George and Secretary Forest and Wild life Dostain Jamaldini were also present on the occasion.

Briefing the Chief Minister about the measures taken by Forest Department in connection with the billion Tree campaign launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Secretary Forest told that 10 million trees would be planted in parts of the province during the drive.

He further said that Forest Department was committed to plant as many as 0.5 million trees in the province during summer 2022. The Chief Minister was further informed that 54 thousands trees would be separately planted by the Boys Scouts.

The Chief Minister Balochistan while expressing his satisfaction over the steps taken with regard to clean and green Pakistan initiative, called for taking stern action against the act of illegal deforestation in different parts of the province. "Trees in Ziarat are the real assets of Balochistan province that may be protected effectively," he maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Technology Pakistan Day George Ziarat May Billion Million

Recent Stories

PSL 2022: Cut-throat playoffs on the cards

PSL 2022: Cut-throat playoffs on the cards

12 minutes ago
 Hijab isn’t choice but an obligation in Islam, s ..

Hijab isn’t choice but an obligation in Islam, says Zaira Wasim

55 minutes ago
 Amitabh Bachchan says he belongs to no sleep club

Amitabh Bachchan says he belongs to no sleep club

1 hour ago
 Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck ..

Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck as writer for web series

1 hour ago
 Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Fe ..

Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Feb 24

2 hours ago
 Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>