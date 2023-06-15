CM Balochistan Inter-District Cricket Tournament to start soon: Secretary

Secretary for Sports and Youth Affairs of Balochistan Muhammad Ishaq Jamali on Thursday said that Chief Minister Balochistan Inter-District Cricket Tournament would start soon under the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Secretary for sports and Youth Affairs of Balochistan Muhammad Ishaq Jamali on Thursday said that Chief Minister Balochistan Inter-District Cricket Tournament would start soon under the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs of Balochistan.

16 teams will participate in the tournament, including two teams from Quetta, while 14 teams from other districts registered with the Pakistan Cricket board would be included, he said.

In a statement issued here, Ishaq Jamali said that equal attention was being given to all games and this step has been taken considering the popularity of the game of cricket.

He said that the talent of Balochistan would emerge from this tournament after this football and hockey and gold cup of cricket would also be held, in which the best national and international players and teams from all over Pakistan would participate in the Cricket Gold Cup.

He said the provincial government would provide local players ample opportunities so that their talent could be highlighted all over the world.