CM Balochistan Issues Rs1.6billion For LIEDA's Restoration, Strengthening

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday directed to issue Rs 1.6 billion for the restoration and strengthening of Lasbela Industrial Estate Development Authority (LIEDA) to promote industry in the region.

The grant would be provided for the rehabilitation of infrastructure of the LIEDA that would help in extending proper facilities to the industry in the area, an official of the Balochistan government told APP.

He said the funding would also include special allocations for fulfilling the modern infrastructure requirements at par with the future industrialisation planned by the Federal and Balochistan governments.

The move would also help creating jobs, solving operational problems and providing maximum facilities to the business sector, he added.

He said that the provision of maximum facilities to public were the top priority of the government.

The Hub Development Authority would also be developed under another project funding aimed to build an institution for urban infrastructure planning and development in the area.

Earlier, the chief minster met industrialists of Hub during the recent LIEDA conference and listened to their concerns.

On the occasion, he said the provincial government was taking all possible steps to provide better environment and facilities to industrialists.

