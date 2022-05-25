UrduPoint.com

CM Balochistan Lauds Efforts Of Police For Maintaining Durable Peace

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2022 | 07:26 PM

CM Balochistan lauds efforts of police for maintaining durable peace

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday lauded the efforts of Balochistan police for maintaining law and order situation in the province while saying that the role of police was essential for ensuring durable peace

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday lauded the efforts of Balochistan police for maintaining law and order situation in the province while saying that the role of police was essential for ensuring durable peace.

He was addressing a ceremony held at the Central Law Office in connection with the promotion of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan. The CM along with Adviser to Home Mir Ziaullah Langu pinned the badges of IGP rank to Mohsin Hassan Butt on his promotion in grade-22.

Provincial Ministers including Zamrak Khan Achakzai, Mir Naseebullah Marree and Parliamentary Secretary Khalil George were also present on the occasion.

CM Bizenjo congratulated Mohsin Hassan Butt on his promotion and wished him further success.

On the occasion, the IGP briefed the CM Balochistan that work was in process to update the software system in the Command and Control Center at Central Police Office on a par with the Safe City Project, Lahore.

The project, which would link several districts with the central office in the first phase, would be completed soon, he added.

He said that with the help of modern technology, crimes could be prevented effectively at a large scale and the said Command and Control Center would help a great deal in this regard.

The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of the police for maintaining law and order and assured full cooperation from his side.

The Chief Minister was presented with guard of honour upon his arrival at the Central Law Office. The Police Department had also presented him a commemorative shield in the end of the ceremony.

Related Topics

Lahore Balochistan Chief Minister Police Technology Law And Order George From

Recent Stories

Zardari strongly condemns Yasin Malik's imprisonme ..

Zardari strongly condemns Yasin Malik's imprisonment

2 minutes ago
 Jordan keen to increase bilateral trade relations ..

Jordan keen to increase bilateral trade relations with Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 US Imposes New Iran-Related Sanctions on 10 Person ..

US Imposes New Iran-Related Sanctions on 10 Persons, 9 Companies - Treasury

4 minutes ago
 Moscow Denies Allegations of Using Army to Transpo ..

Moscow Denies Allegations of Using Army to Transport Ukrainian Grain to Russia

4 minutes ago
 CM grieved at cop death

CM grieved at cop death

4 minutes ago
 Sindh's Election Commissioner lauds media for crea ..

Sindh's Election Commissioner lauds media for creating political awareness

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.