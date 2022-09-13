CM Balochistan lauds Levis Force for safe recovery of kidnapped girls

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has commended the Khuzdar Levies Force for its successful operation against kidnappers.

In a handout issued here on Tuesday, the CM expressed satisfaction over the arrest of abductors from Mola Mountains and the safe recovery of the kidnapped girls.

"The security of a large area of Balochistan is the responsibility of the Levies Force," he said, adding with the better performance of the Levies Force, not only the law and order situation in the province was improving, but also the people's trust in the Levis had become stronger.

It may be recalled that Levies Force under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Major(Retd) Muhammad Ilyas Kabzai carried out a successful operation in Mola mountains of the district.

During the operation, the captors were apprehended and abducted girls from Punjab were safely recovered.

During the operation, a Levies official was also bitten by a snake being treated in Karachi.