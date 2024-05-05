Open Menu

CM Balochistan Lauds Successful Operations Against Miscreants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2024 | 05:50 PM

CM Balochistan lauds successful operations against miscreants

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti on Sunday expressed his satisfaction over the successful operation against miscreants in the Quetta and Kachi districts of the province.

The district administration, police, Levis and took timely action against the outlaws, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti adding that the timely operation of the law enforcement agencies against elements hostile to peace is a manifestation of the professional performance of the force.

The CM, expressing zero tolerance to the elements opposed to peace, said the elements that undermine peace will be dealt with strictly.

Protection of life and property of the people is the constitutional responsibility of the government and the state knows well how to play its role in dealing with violent incidents and restoring peace, he remarked.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Police Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, ..

Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..

1 hour ago
 Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for D ..

Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative

1 hour ago
 Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Expe ..

Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

10 hours ago
 Bugti assures transporters for addressing their pr ..

Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems

19 hours ago
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohamm ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..

20 hours ago
 3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

20 hours ago
 1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: ..

1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC

20 hours ago
 Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziris ..

Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR

20 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, inv ..

Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties

20 hours ago
 Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mob ..

Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan