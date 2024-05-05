CM Balochistan Lauds Successful Operations Against Miscreants
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2024 | 05:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti on Sunday expressed his satisfaction over the successful operation against miscreants in the Quetta and Kachi districts of the province.
The district administration, police, Levis and took timely action against the outlaws, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti adding that the timely operation of the law enforcement agencies against elements hostile to peace is a manifestation of the professional performance of the force.
The CM, expressing zero tolerance to the elements opposed to peace, said the elements that undermine peace will be dealt with strictly.
Protection of life and property of the people is the constitutional responsibility of the government and the state knows well how to play its role in dealing with violent incidents and restoring peace, he remarked.
Recent Stories
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered
1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties
Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Vehicle theft gang busted, six stolen vehicles recovered5 minutes ago
-
Wheat Crisis: JI holds rally to support farmers5 minutes ago
-
PMLN delegation calls on Amir Muqam5 minutes ago
-
PKI announces protest march towards Lahore on May 1025 minutes ago
-
Sheikh Jaffar Mandokhail to sworn in as Governor Balochistan tomorrow35 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against fake pesticides continues across province: Minister45 minutes ago
-
HRCP expresses concern over journalist's killing in Balochistan45 minutes ago
-
12 dead, 1324 injured in 1194 RTCs in Punjab45 minutes ago
-
Police launches search, strike operation, 32 suspects arrested in Kohat45 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel vows to put transport sector on its feet, says Red Line to have Pakistan's 1st biogas buses45 minutes ago
-
Security arrangements for ongoing anti-polio drive reviewed in Tank55 minutes ago
-
Chilam Josh festival to commence from May 1355 minutes ago