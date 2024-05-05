CM Balochistan lauds successful operations against miscreants

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti on Sunday expressed his satisfaction over the successful operation against miscreants in the Quetta and Kachi districts of the province.

The district administration, police, Levis and took timely action against the outlaws, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti adding that the timely operation of the law enforcement agencies against elements hostile to peace is a manifestation of the professional performance of the force.

The CM, expressing zero tolerance to the elements opposed to peace, said the elements that undermine peace will be dealt with strictly.

Protection of life and property of the people is the constitutional responsibility of the government and the state knows well how to play its role in dealing with violent incidents and restoring peace, he remarked.