CM Balochistan, lawmakers condemn suicide attack in Karachi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo along with provincial ministers on Friday strongly condemned the suicide attack near University of Karachi and presented a condemnation resolution in the Balochistan Assembly session.

A meeting of the Balochistan Assembly was held here, under the chairmanship of Chairman Panel Qadir Nayal.

Chief Minister Bizenjo said that he strongly condemned the suicide attack in Karachi and added that the enemies of the country would not succeed in disrupting peace.

Bizenjo reiterated that we should solve the problems of Balochistan through negotiations.

Earlier, Sardar Abdul Rahman Khetran, Noor Mohammad Dummar and other members of the assembly presented a resolution on Karachi suicide attack.

Provincial Minister Noor Muhammad Dummar said the incident which took place in Karachi was very tragic, such incidents were sending a negative message to the world.