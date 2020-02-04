UrduPoint.com
CM Balochistan Lays Foundation Stone Of Cancer Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 11:30 PM

CM Balochistan lays foundation stone of Cancer Hospital

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Tuesday said the provincial government is going to build a cancer hospital which was a long standing demand of people.

He expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony of laying foundation stone of first Cancer Hospital at Sheikh Bin- Zeyad Al- Nanihan Hospital Quetta.

Provincial Ministers, Opposition leader Malik Skindar Khan Advocate, member of provincial assembly (MPAs) tribal leaders, IG Police, senior officials and paramedical staffs were also present on the occasion.

Chief Minister Balochistan said the plan to build cancer hospital in the province was to ensure healthcare facilities to people,besides Balochistan Public Endowment funds has also been established in health sector on pattern of Balochistan education Endowment fund, aiming to provide treatment facilities to patients of cancer and needy people.

"Present provincial government made this project part of provincial public sector development program (PSDP) and the project plan was reviewed in detail by our specialists during visiting other hospitals including Shaukat Khanum to analysis environment, equipment and treatment of projects in which the plant was prepared for ensuring latest facilities to cancer patients", he said.

Mir Jam Kamal Khan said substandard food one of the main cause of cancer and added it was also important take measures to reduce cause of cancer.

Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) was established to ensure standard of food and edible items for protection of public health, he remarked.

He urged political leaders, stakeholders, traders and all segments of society to cooperate with provincial government to extend authorities of BFA in respective districts of province for betterment of quality of food.

Mir Jam said 50 beds comprising hospitals were being established in 16 district of province, hence funds have been allocated to purchase dialysis and other latest machineries for provision of health care facilities.

He said cardiac hospital was also being set up at Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Hospital.

