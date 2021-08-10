UrduPoint.com

CM Balochistan Lays Foundation Stone Of Southern Bypass Hub

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 10:44 PM

CM Balochistan lays foundation stone of Southern Bypass Hub

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of Southern Bypass Hub during his visit of Hub and Vinder area of Lasbela district where he spent a busy day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of Southern Bypass Hub during his visit of Hub and Vinder area of Lasbela district where he spent a busy day.

While briefing him about the project that 10 km long bypass from Hub to RCD Road is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 331.563 million. The project will be completed in 2023.

On this occasion, Senator Dinesh Kumar, Provincial Minister Abdul Khaliq Hazara and Provincial Advisor Haji Akbar Askani were also present.

Addressing the participants of the function, the Chief Minister said the construction of Southern Bypass is important for the industries in Hub city and the present government is focusing on all vital projects to facilitate the people in the province.

The event was also attended by a large number of people, including tribal and regional dignitaries.

Addressing the participants of the function, the Chief Minister said the present government was taking concrete steps for the economic and social development of the people and the construction of Vinder Dam would provide water to 10,000 acres of land in the area.

There will be a significant increase in the social and economic development of the region, he mentioned.

Earlier, the Chief Minister reached Saqran area of Hub where he was warmly received by concerned officials and other senior officers.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Water Visit Road Dam Lasbela Hub Event All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns after haras ..

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns after harassment claims

2 minutes ago
 Twitter suspends pro-Trump US lawmaker for Covid m ..

Twitter suspends pro-Trump US lawmaker for Covid misinformation

2 minutes ago
 Zeeshan Ashraf stars as Muzaffarabad Tigers outcla ..

Zeeshan Ashraf stars as Muzaffarabad Tigers outclass Kotli Lions

3 minutes ago
 COAS, Chinese envoy discuss matters of mutual inte ..

COAS, Chinese envoy discuss matters of mutual interests: ISPR

8 minutes ago
 UK Education Secretary Says Schools Scrapping In-P ..

UK Education Secretary Says Schools Scrapping In-Person Classes Shouldn't Charge ..

8 minutes ago
 A stable, peaceful Afghanistan, vital for regional ..

A stable, peaceful Afghanistan, vital for regional connectivity, prosperity: Exp ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.