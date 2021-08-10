CM Balochistan lays foundation stone of Southern Bypass Hub

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of Southern Bypass Hub during his visit of Hub and Vinder area of Lasbela district where he spent a busy day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of Southern Bypass Hub during his visit of Hub and Vinder area of Lasbela district where he spent a busy day.

While briefing him about the project that 10 km long bypass from Hub to RCD Road is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 331.563 million. The project will be completed in 2023.

On this occasion, Senator Dinesh Kumar, Provincial Minister Abdul Khaliq Hazara and Provincial Advisor Haji Akbar Askani were also present.

Addressing the participants of the function, the Chief Minister said the construction of Southern Bypass is important for the industries in Hub city and the present government is focusing on all vital projects to facilitate the people in the province.

The event was also attended by a large number of people, including tribal and regional dignitaries.

Addressing the participants of the function, the Chief Minister said the present government was taking concrete steps for the economic and social development of the people and the construction of Vinder Dam would provide water to 10,000 acres of land in the area.

There will be a significant increase in the social and economic development of the region, he mentioned.

Earlier, the Chief Minister reached Saqran area of Hub where he was warmly received by concerned officials and other senior officers.