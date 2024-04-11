Open Menu

CM Balochistan Meets Chairman PPP On Second Day Of Eid At Naudero

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2024 | 11:30 PM

CM Balochistan meets Chairman PPP on Second day of Eid at Naudero

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Chief Minister Baluchistan Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, on Wednesday evening called on Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Central President PPP Women’s Faryal Talpur at Bhutto House Naudero.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed various political matters, including the formation of the Balochistan cabinet. Sarfaraz Bugti also extended Eid greetings to Bilawal.

CM Mir Sarfaraz Bugti stated that his provincial government was planning projects in line with the vision of the PPP to ensure the welfare of the poor.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari mentioned that Balochistan was close to his heart, emphasising that efforts had been made in the past to address the province's issues.

He expressed their commitment to continue initiatives for public welfare, with the assurance that the Sindh government would assist Balochistan in the healthcare sector.

President PPP Larkana Division Mir Aijaz Khan Jakhrani was also present on the occasion.

On the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr visited the graves of the martyrs of the Bhutto family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, some 32 kms off from here on Thursday.

He went to the grave of the assassinated PPP Chairperson Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, laid a floral wreath and offered `Fateha' for the `Esal-i- Sawab'.

The Chief Minister also laid a floral wreath at the grave of founder Chairman of PPP and former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and offered `Fateha'.

He visited the graves of former Chairperson of PPP and First Lady, Madar-e-Jamhooriat late Begum Nusrat Bhutto, late Shireen Amir Begum, the first wife of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Shaheed Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto laid floral wreaths and offered fateha.

