UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Balochistan, Ministers Condemn Chaman Blast

Umer Jamshaid 28 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 07:46 PM

CM Balochistan, ministers condemn Chaman blast

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan along with provincial ministers strongly condemned the blast of Chaman and expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan along with provincial ministers strongly condemned the blast of Chaman and expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives on Friday.

Chief Minister said practical measures would be taken against those elements involved in the incident to bring them to justice saying on body would be allowed to destabilize the peace.

He said such cowardly attack could not weaken our moral and nefarious design of terrorist would be foiled at any cost in order to maintain durable peace.

Some elements wanted to halt development of Balochistan through conspiracy and terrorist activities, but people of Balochistan stand with provincial government and security forces including Pakistan Army to eliminate terrorism from the province.

He also ordered the concerned official to submit report of the incident after the completion of inquiry despite special instruction was issued to relevant department to take all possible measures to enhance security measures in the respective areas of the province for ensuring protection of public lives.

He also directed Health Department to provide best healthcare facilities to the injured of blast during the treatment.

The CM also extended his sympathy with families of the martyrs and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Longove, Public Health Engineer (PHE) Noor Muhammad Dummar and Minister Provincial Agriculture Minister Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai also condemned the incident of Chaman and expressed their sorrow over the precious loss of lives in the blast in their separate statement.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Terrorist Balochistan Chief Minister Army Martyrs Shaheed Agriculture Chaman Moral All From Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE, Egypt launch &#039;Zayed 3&#039; joint milita ..

15 minutes ago

National Peace Council, Traders Alliance organize ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab University takes our rally to condemn Israe ..

3 minutes ago

Mayor brands Moscow vaccine refusals 'astonishing' ..

3 minutes ago

Zionist, Hindutva state terrorism requires immedia ..

3 minutes ago

Bielsa waits for final whistle to decide on new Le ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.