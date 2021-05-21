CM Balochistan, ministers condemn Chaman blast

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan along with provincial ministers strongly condemned the blast of Chaman and expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan along with provincial ministers strongly condemned the blast of Chaman and expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives on Friday.

Chief Minister said practical measures would be taken against those elements involved in the incident to bring them to justice saying on body would be allowed to destabilize the peace.

He said such cowardly attack could not weaken our moral and nefarious design of terrorist would be foiled at any cost in order to maintain durable peace.

Some elements wanted to halt development of Balochistan through conspiracy and terrorist activities, but people of Balochistan stand with provincial government and security forces including Pakistan Army to eliminate terrorism from the province.

He also ordered the concerned official to submit report of the incident after the completion of inquiry despite special instruction was issued to relevant department to take all possible measures to enhance security measures in the respective areas of the province for ensuring protection of public lives.

He also directed Health Department to provide best healthcare facilities to the injured of blast during the treatment.

The CM also extended his sympathy with families of the martyrs and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Longove, Public Health Engineer (PHE) Noor Muhammad Dummar and Minister Provincial Agriculture Minister Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai also condemned the incident of Chaman and expressed their sorrow over the precious loss of lives in the blast in their separate statement.