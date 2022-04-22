UrduPoint.com

CM Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Condemns Awaran Attack

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2022 | 02:57 PM

CM Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemns Awaran attack

Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizinjo on Friday condemned the incident of firing of insurgents on security forces in Kahan area of Awaran

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizinjo on Friday condemned the incident of firing of insurgents on security forces in Kahan area of Awaran.

The Chief Minister in a statement issued here expressed grief over the martyrdom of Major Shahid Bashir in the fight against terrorists.

"Major Shahid bravely fought the anti peace elements and laid down his life for the country," he said adding that we are proud of our martyrs.

The Chief Minister expressed his condolences and sympathy to the family of the Major Shahid Bashir praying to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the martyrs and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured from the incident.

More Stories From Pakistan

