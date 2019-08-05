CM Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal pays homage to martyrs in Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan Sunday laid a floral wreath to pay homage to the martyrs of police who laid down their precious lives for stability of country including province.

He said security forces including police, Balochsitan Frontier Corps (FC) and Levies forces had given tremendous sacrifice while performing their duties to maintain durable peace while there was peace in respective areas of province owing to exemplary sacrifices of forces.

The chief minister shared these views while addressing at a ceremony to celebrate Day of Police Martyrs at police Line Quetta which was organized by Police department.

He said today was the day to express solidarity with relatives of police martyrs and we are equal in their grief, adding that measure would be taken to ensure provision of all facilities including jobs, health and other facilities to families of martyrs, He also lauded efforts of security forces including police for foiling all kind of terrorist activities besides they are performing their duties 24 hours at borders of country for protection of public lives.

"Now time has come to bring formulation in police sector to enhance capacity of police which would help to curb terrorist activities", he said, adding there is no lack of resources in Balochistan but these resources had not been utilized in proper way which created problems in the area.

He said our braved forces have great capabilities to foil any nefarious design enemies of country.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Balochistan met the relatives of martyrs and heard their issues and assured them that their problems would be solved on top priority basis.

Earlier, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan Mohsin Hassan Butt spoke at the ceremony regarding celebration Day of Police Martyrs and said police force is playing due role to ensure protection of public lives and in this context, 923 police officers and personnel had embraced martyrdom during performances of their duties in respective areas of province for sustainable peace.

He also paid rich tribute police martyrs and expressed his solidarity with martyrs' families, saying that all nations are proud on martyrs of security forces including police personnel.

"At least 202 sons of martyrs had been recruited to ensure support of their financial", he said, adding measures are being carried out to enhance capacity of police through provision of training and equipment for better interest of security.

Earlier, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan and IG Police laid wreath of flowers on "Yadgar Shuhda" at police Lines and offered Fateh.