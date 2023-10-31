CM Balochistan orders airlift of injured worker for treatment in Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

On the special directive of Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Tuesday, an injured worker, Mudassar, was airlifted to Quetta for further treatment after providing first aid at Turbat Hospital

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) On the special directive of Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Tuesday, an injured worker, Mudassar, was airlifted to Quetta for further treatment after providing first aid at Turbat Hospital.

The Chief Minister also directed the Health Department to provide the best medical facilities to all the workers injured in the firing incident.

Meanwhile, the local administration shifted the four bodies of the martyred workers to their native town in Muzaffargarh after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Unknown armed men had opened fire at the workers in Turbat area on Monday morning, resulting in the martyrdom of a policeman and four workers. One laborer was also injured in the incident.

Turbat Police have completed preparations for the burial of the martyred local police officer.