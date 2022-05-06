UrduPoint.com

CM Balochistan Orders Immediate Relief Activities In Quake-hit Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2022 | 03:46 PM

CM Balochistan orders immediate relief activities in quake-hit areas

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizinjo on Friday directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to immediately launch the effective relief activities in the catastrophe hit areas of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizinjo on Friday directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to immediately launch the effective relief activities in the catastrophe hit areas of Balochistan.

An earthquake of 5.

1 magnitude jolted parts of Balochistan on Friday morning damaging hundreds of houses in remote areas of Khuzdar and other parts of the province.

"The relief operation will be launched on war footings in the quake-stricken areas, '' the CM said.

Expressing his grief over the loss of properties, he said, "We stand by the affected population and they will not be left alone in this critical hour".

Chief Minister assured that the damages caused by the tremor will be compensated.

Related Topics

Earthquake Balochistan Chief Minister Khuzdar

Recent Stories

NEPRA imposes Rs 50 mln fine on NTDC

NEPRA imposes Rs 50 mln fine on NTDC

32 seconds ago
 Kremlin Says Poland Can Pose Threat to Territorial ..

Kremlin Says Poland Can Pose Threat to Territorial Integrity of Ukraine

34 seconds ago
 Four held with liquor, weapons

Four held with liquor, weapons

39 seconds ago
 Putin, Lukashenko to Hold Meeting on Day of CSTO S ..

Putin, Lukashenko to Hold Meeting on Day of CSTO Summit - Kremlin

3 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

3 minutes ago
 Kremlin on London's Role in Bucha Events: Data on ..

Kremlin on London's Role in Bucha Events: Data on Involved to Be Reported in Tim ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.