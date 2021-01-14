CM Balochistan orders probe against ex-Commissioner Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has ordered to conduct an inquiry against former commissioner Quetta for unnecessary delay in the implementation of Saryab Road Quetta construction project.

The Chief Minister has ordered an inquiry after the briefing on the progress of the Quetta development package and the city's beautification project during a meeting which was held here on the other day, said a press release.

He also expressed his displeasure over the division of construction of Uosta Mohammad Road into ten sections and ordered to launch an inquiry into it.

Both inquiries would be conducted by the CM inspection team, it noted. Expressing displeasure over the delay in implementation of road construction projects including the Quetta development package, the Chief Minister said that unnecessary delays in projects and waste of government were not acceptable.

He said that the people of Quetta had high expectations for the betterment of the city from the Quetta package and the project was important in terms of beautification of the city and provision of civic amenities.

The Chief Minister directed that the Department of communication and works (C&W), Planning and Development and Project Director should take steps for micro level management and effective mechanisms for the implementation of Quetta Development Package.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials of Planning and Development department to review the Quetta package in consultation with all stakeholders and submit the recommendations at the next meeting to formulate a mechanism for the appointment of project directors.

Minister for Livestock, Mitha Khan Kakar, Chief Secretary Balochistan Captain (R) Fazeel Asghar, Chairman Chief Minister Inspection Team Haider Ali Shikoh, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Abdul Sabur Kakar, Special Secretary to Chief Minister Asfandyar Baloch, Secretary Finance Pasand Khan Buledi, Secretary Roads Saleem Awan, Information Secretary Shah Irfan harshin, Commissioner Quetta Division Asfandyar Kakar, DG Anti-Corruption and other concerned officials attended the meeting while Project Director of the Quetta development project Commissioner Quetta briefed the meeting.