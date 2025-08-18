CM Balochistan Orders To Accelerate Quetta Development Projects
Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2025 | 08:36 PM
The Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday ordered to intensify efforts to expedite key infrastructure initiatives in the provincial capital under the Quetta Development Project (QDP)
In a high-level meeting held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, CM Bugti issued firm directives to accelerate all ongoing schemes, warning that delays or negligence would not be tolerated.
Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar and Project Director Muhammad Rafiq Baloch presented a comprehensive briefing on the status of the QDP.
According to the update, six major projects have already been completed, with another six scheduled for completion by December 2025. These projects aim to enhance foundational infrastructure, improve urban amenities, and elevate the aesthetic appeal of Quetta.
Chief Minister Bugti emphasized that Quetta is the "heart and most important city of the province," and its development must be prioritized. He instructed all relevant departments to ensure that the benefits of these projects reach the public swiftly and efficiently.
The Chief Minister reiterated the government's commitment to modernizing the provincial capital and delivering high-quality public services.
He stressed that there must be no compromise on construction standards and that all agencies involved must guarantee timely completion. “Only performance will determine the future of officials,” Bugti stated, underscoring a zero-tolerance policy for corruption and inefficiency.
Among the new initiatives is the Urban Mass Transit Project, which includes the introduction of Green Buses under a Public-Private Partnership model. This project is designed to upgrade public transport services in Quetta and is currently open for competitive bidding.
Commissioner Kakar acknowledged several technical and administrative hurdles, including the relocation of utility services and land acquisition issues.
He directed utility providers such as QESCO, SSGC, and PTCL to cooperate fully to remove obstacles and facilitate uninterrupted progress. Specific instructions were issued to expedite work on the Sariab Service Road and repair streetlights on Airport Road.
The meeting concluded with a discussion on long-term urban planning strategies to address Quetta’s persistent civic challenges. Stakeholders reaffirmed their commitment to collaborative governance and high standards of public service delivery.
