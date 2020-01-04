UrduPoint.com
CM Balochistan Paying Attention On Walfare Of Minorities Community :Danish Kumar

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 04:05 PM

Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Miniority Affair Danish Kumar on Saturday said provincial government led by Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan was allocated funds Rs 1 billion for minority people to ensure provisions of facilities to them in Balochistan

He shared these views while talking to a delegation of Hindu community called on him at his office.

The Adviser said 200 million of them have been allocated for renovation of worship places' minorities communities and other facilities in respective areas of province, saying incumbent provincial government was paying special attention on addressing problems of all minorities at their doorsteps in Balochistan.

He said a separate sector would be set up for minorities community in order to resolve issues of them in province with comprehensive manner by interest of Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal khan.

"Jam Kamal Khan is vission to develop all district of province on equility basis for provision of wailfare of common men, aiming to ensure good governance", he said and added he was striving to eliminate cause of corruption from the province through bringing formulation in various official sectors for betterment of Balochistan.

He said coalition government was united under leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan who was playing vital role for removing backward of the province.

Danish Kumar said recruitment of minorities cominities have been launched in different departments to fulfill quotes system of minorities.

He further said about 40,00000 were announced for development of minorities community of Nasirabad district in various sector after approval.

