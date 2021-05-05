CM Balochistan paying special attention on development of province: Bazai

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister for Excise and Taxation Malik Naeem Khan Bazai on Wednesday said that Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal was paying special attention on development of the province without discrimination.

He said in this regard, works of numerous development projects along with new roads were being continued across the province through personal efforts of the CM saying completion of these uplift projects would bring prosperity in the areas.

I will work day and night to fulfill promises which I had done with people, he said saying that we are solving the problems of the people at their doorsteps under the leader ship of CM Balochistan.

He said those people who came to power for the last 40 years wasted billions of rupees for the area and did not pay any attention to the public issues in the areas including his constituency.

He expressed these views while talking to the delegation, saying that basic amenities like water, electricity, gas, roads, education and health facilities are being provided to the people of the area at their doorsteps.

He said that service to humanity is my manifesto saying in this context, the door of my house always open for serving of people.

The delegation also apprised the Adviser Malik Naeem Khan Bazai about their problems being faced by them in the area.

He also assured them that he would take all possible efforts to address these issues for provision of facilities to them in the area.