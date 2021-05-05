UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Balochistan Paying Special Attention On Development Of Province: Bazai

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

CM Balochistan paying special attention on development of province: Bazai

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister for Excise and Taxation Malik Naeem Khan Bazai on Wednesday said that Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal was paying special attention on development of the province without discrimination.

He said in this regard, works of numerous development projects along with new roads were being continued across the province through personal efforts of the CM saying completion of these uplift projects would bring prosperity in the areas.

I will work day and night to fulfill promises which I had done with people, he said saying that we are solving the problems of the people at their doorsteps under the leader ship of CM Balochistan.

He said those people who came to power for the last 40 years wasted billions of rupees for the area and did not pay any attention to the public issues in the areas including his constituency.

He expressed these views while talking to the delegation, saying that basic amenities like water, electricity, gas, roads, education and health facilities are being provided to the people of the area at their doorsteps.

He said that service to humanity is my manifesto saying in this context, the door of my house always open for serving of people.

The delegation also apprised the Adviser Malik Naeem Khan Bazai about their problems being faced by them in the area.

He also assured them that he would take all possible efforts to address these issues for provision of facilities to them in the area.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Electricity Education Water Gas All Billion

Recent Stories

Kahmiri Hurriyat leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai pas ..

14 seconds ago

Complaints about harassment, blasphemy and anti-go ..

25 minutes ago

Armed Forces&#039; achievements contributed to str ..

43 minutes ago

PA panel decides to inspect small hydel projects

5 minutes ago

World urged to set up int'l medical corridor for K ..

5 minutes ago

Malaysia tightens curbs in capital as virus cases ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.