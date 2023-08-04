CM Balochistan pays homage to police martyrs

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo on Friday said Balochistan Police Force never hesitated to sacrifice in line with their duty.

In a message issued on Police Martyrs Day, the chief minister said that the Police officers and officials salute the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the lives and property of the citizens.

On the occasion of Martyrs' Day, I assure the families of the martyrs that we all stand with them, he maintained.

CM underlined the need for taking a concerted strategy to maintain peace in the province, and vowed that all out efforts will be made to establish peace in the province.