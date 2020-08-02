UrduPoint.com
CM Balochistan Pays Tribute To Martyred Kashmiris, Security Personnel

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 11:20 PM

CM Balochistan pays tribute to martyred kashmiris, security personnel

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on the occasion of Eid ul Azha congratulated the people of the province, paying rich tribute to Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the personnel of the security forces.  "Eid reminds us the sacrifice rendered by Prophet Ibrahim (AS), hence we should not forget the sacrifices of our armed forces and Kashmiris on this auspicious day of Muslim festival," said CM Balochistan in a statement issued by the CM secretariat on Sunday.

  Stressing the need for adopting patience and tolerance, he said, Eidul Azha recalls a courage of sacrifice which is a Suna Ibrahim (AS).

He also called for helping the needy, deserving and poor people to bring equality among all segment of the society.

The CM prayed for the prosperity and development of the country.  He also urged people to continue following SOPs regarding COVID-19."May Allah save us from Coronavirus and other deadly diseases," he prayed.

