CM Balochistan pays tribute to security forces for operation against militants

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo paid tribute to the security forces for conducting the successful operation against terrorists in Kech district.

He felt proud on the efforts of the security agencies to establish peace in the province.

The CM said that the people of Balochistan stand with their brave security forces in the war against terrorism and to foil nefarious design of anti-peace elements to put the province on the track of development.

He also expressed his sorrow over the martyrdom of Havaldar Hidayatullah in the operation against terrorists.

"Havaldar Hidayatullah drank the cup of martyrdom for the country, and the nation saluted its martyrs", he said.

The Chief Minister extended his sympathy to the family of the martyr.