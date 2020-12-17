CM Balochistan pledges to develop province in comprehensive strategy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday said under the comprehensive planning and strategy, a wide network of development projects is being laid in every district of the province on equal basis in order to ensure provision of facilities to masse in the area.

He shared these views while talking on the occasion of inauguration and laying of foundation stone of various development schemes in Jhal Magsi district.

The Chief Minister Balochistan was accompanied by Provincial Minister for Irrigation Nawabzada Tariq Khan Magsi, Members of National Assembly (MNA) Nawabzada Amir Khan Magsi, Nawabzada Khalid Khan Magsi, Commissioner Naseerabad Division Abid Saleem Qureshi, Secretary Irrigation Ali Akbar Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Jhal Magsi Dr. Sharjeel Noor, and Chief Engineer Irrigation. Officials from other departments, including Sheraf Afghan were also present.

The CM Mir Jam Kamal Khan was briefed about various development projects in detail by the officers of concerned departments related to Nagordale Action Dam, RHC, Fatsaal Stadium, Public Park, Nawab Saifullah Khan Magsi cricket Stadium, Water Supply Scheme Safrani and other projects.

The Chief Minister said new dams for the promotion of agriculture, livestock in Balochistan, provision of clean drinking water in all districts was top priority of provincial government for welfare of public in the province, adding sports complexes are being built for acquisition of vision of a healthy Balochistan.

He said government was trying to provide all basic facilities including health, education, clean water and other necessary amenities to people at their doorsteps in each district of the province.

"Merit and good governance cannot be compromised", he said.

On the occasion, the CM while giving orders to the concerned authorities said that we are taking steps in the wider interest of the people so that the problems of the people can be solved.

He said that this is the effort of the provincial government to provide health, education, drinking water, complete rehabilitation of road network aimed to provide amenities to the people.

The Chief Minister said that a lot of progress has been made on Nolling Dam project. Nolling Dam is not a small dam, it is a big dam and its cost is also very high. This dam has not been built for eight years due to politics reason, he said saying our government is taking steps on this project.

He said that the present government was working to eradicate unemployment and job opportunities would be provided in all departments. The overall development of Balochistan is our main goal and we are expending all our energies in it,