CM Balochistan reaches resident of late Dr. Qadeer Khan to condole on his death

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday visited the residence of nuclear scientist Dr, Qadeer Khan to offer condolences to his daughter and other family members on his death in Islamabad.

The Chief Minister offered Fateha and prayed that Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage bereaved family to bear this loss with fortunate.

The Chief Minister also paid homage to Dr. Qadeer Khan, the creator of the nuclear program and said that his invaluable services to the country would always be remembered in golden words.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan also offered condolences and prayers to senior Geo news anchor and columnist Saleem Safi on the death of his mother.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan was accompanied by Senators including Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar and Prince Agha Umar Ahmadzai.