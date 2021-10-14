UrduPoint.com

CM Balochistan Reaches Resident Of Late Dr. Qadeer Khan To Condole On His Death

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 09:17 PM

CM Balochistan reaches resident of late Dr. Qadeer Khan to condole on his death

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday visited the residence of nuclear scientist Dr, Qadeer Khan to offer condolences to his daughter and other family members on his death in Islamabad

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday visited the residence of nuclear scientist Dr, Qadeer Khan to offer condolences to his daughter and other family members on his death in Islamabad.

The Chief Minister offered Fateha and prayed that Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage bereaved family to bear this loss with fortunate.

The Chief Minister also paid homage to Dr. Qadeer Khan, the creator of the nuclear program and said that his invaluable services to the country would always be remembered in golden words.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan also offered condolences and prayers to senior Geo news anchor and columnist Saleem Safi on the death of his mother.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan was accompanied by Senators including Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar and Prince Agha Umar Ahmadzai.

Related Topics

Islamabad Balochistan Chief Minister Nuclear Gold Family Saleem Safi

Recent Stories

University student's complete internship at DGPR

University student's complete internship at DGPR

1 minute ago
 1 died, 17 new corona cases reported

1 died, 17 new corona cases reported

1 minute ago
 World Standard Day observed in Sukkur

World Standard Day observed in Sukkur

1 minute ago
 Juvenile drivers, guardians fined with over Rs. 28 ..

Juvenile drivers, guardians fined with over Rs. 28.9295 million

1 minute ago
 PHMA elects new body

PHMA elects new body

5 minutes ago
 MEPCO replaces 80,271 defective meters in first qu ..

MEPCO replaces 80,271 defective meters in first quarter

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.