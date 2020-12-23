UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Balochistan Reviews Development Projects, Copping Spread Of COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 01:25 PM

CM Balochistan reviews development projects, copping spread of COVID-19

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan chaired a meeting to review ongoing, new development projects, mechanism of copping the spread of COVID-19 and other natural disaster control programs in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan chaired a meeting to review ongoing, new development projects, mechanism of copping the spread of COVID-19 and other natural disaster control programs in the province.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister Mir Arif Jan Mohammad Hassani, Parliamentary Secretary for Information Bushra Rind, Parliamentary Secretary Minority Affairs Danish Kumar, Chief Secretary Balochistan Capt. (retd) Fazil Asghar, Additional Chief Secretary, Planning and Development Abdul Saboor Kakar, Secretary, Finance Noorul Haq Baloch, Secretary PHE Saleh Muhammad Nasar, Secretary, Irrigation Ali Akbar Baloch, Information Secretary Shah Irfan Gharshin and other officials on the other day.

The meeting was informed about collaboration with the federation and the province regarding COVID-19 responsive and other natural disaster control programs and joint measures taken to control the virus and natural disasters.

Meeting was also apprised regarding collaboration with province under national programs to improve health facilities at headquarters, water, sanitation, and high Gene, promotion of local infrastructure, prevention of Congo virus, other animal diseases related to Veterinary Clinics, water supply, sewerage, livelihood improvement and Agriculture.

It was also briefed on the promotion of tunnel farming in the sector, ongoing and new development schemes under the annual development program that out of 1597 new projects, 1429 developmental projects have been approved and so far Rs, 42 billion for constant and fresh schemes funds were released for completion of the projects in the area by the concerned authorities.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said effective measures are being taken to improve health facilities including water, sanitation, sewerage systems at district along with Tehsil Headquarter as well as locally improve infrastructure and livelihood.

He directed the COVID-19 Response under the program, Congo virus prevention centers would further improve livestock and spray should also be arranged in the districts of the province where the number of animals is high, Veterinary clinics should be activated there.

He also instructed that measures should be taken for the promotion of olive cultivation and horticulture in the province including Quetta, Ziarat, and Kalat.

He ordered that all necessary development projects of PC-1 should be prepared in detail in order to maintain smooth progress in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Minority Water Agriculture Progress Congo Kalat Ziarat All Billion

Recent Stories

Masdar achieves financial close on landmark 100 MW ..

7 minutes ago

Malik Amir Dogar criticizes PDM for its confused s ..

18 minutes ago

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Developer Says Voluntee ..

18 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah to host 8th Arab Aviation Summit

37 minutes ago

Karima Baloch’s death is non-criminal, say Toron ..

40 minutes ago

Belgium, Russia Cooperate on Countering Financing ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.