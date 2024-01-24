CM Balochistan Reviews Measures For General Election, Security Situation In Turbat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 10:34 PM
TURBAT , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Wednesday said that the government has committed to ensuring the security of the candidates participating in the elections and maintaining law and order situation in the province to conduct the election peacefully.
The chief minister said the caretaker set up has enhanced the steps taken for maintaining law and order situation during the electoral process and an effective strategy has been formulated for the restoration of peace in the province.
The chief minister visited Turbat city to review the measures being taken for the conduct of the general election in a transparent manner in the region.
Caretaker Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Zubair Jamali, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, IG Police Abdul Khalique Shaikh also accompanied the chief minister during his visit to Turbat.
Commissioner Makran Division Saeed Ahmed Umrani, Deputy Commissioner Kech Hussain Jan Baloch, DC Gwadar Aurangzeb Badini and DC Panjgur Mumtaz Khetran briefed the participants of the meeting regarding the arrangements for the elections.
In the meeting, the participants discussed in detail the preparations for the conduct of general election and also reviewed the law and order situation in the division.
Addressing the meeting, Ali Mardan Domki said that the government has completed the preparation for holding the elections in a peaceful, fair and transparent elections in the province.
He said that the preparations for the general election are being reviewed by visiting all the divisions and the measures taken were satisfactory.
