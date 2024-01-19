Open Menu

CM Balochistan Reviews Polls 2024 Arrangements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2024 | 03:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) A high-level meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki at the CM Secretariat for conducting free, fair and peaceful general elections 2024 in Balochistan.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Zahid Saleem, secretaries of different aligned departments and divisional Commissioners were present in the meeting.

The meeting was briefed that eight thousand CCTV cameras would be installed at sensitive and highly sensitive polling stations. Arrangements are being made for the deployment of police and levies personnel as required.

The meeting was further informed that delivery of election material to remote and inaccessible areas will be done by helicopter, while heavy machinery will be available in the respective hilly districts in case of possible snowfall in Ziarat and other winter areas.

“The steps taken so far regarding the election are satisfactory, caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki said while expressing his satisfaction over the polls arrangements.

He however directed the authorities concerned to take more concrete steps for the conduct of fair, free and peaceful elections.

The genuine concerns of the candidates and the people related to the election should be resolved immediately, the Caretaker Chief Minister said adding that a favourable atmosphere should be established for the people to exercise their right to vote.

Complaints of people should be resolved immediately so that problems do not hamper the peaceful conduct of polls, he maintained.

