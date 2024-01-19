CM Balochistan Reviews Polls 2024 Arrangements
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2024 | 03:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) A high-level meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki at the CM Secretariat for conducting free, fair and peaceful general elections 2024 in Balochistan.
Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Zahid Saleem, secretaries of different aligned departments and divisional Commissioners were present in the meeting.
The meeting was briefed that eight thousand CCTV cameras would be installed at sensitive and highly sensitive polling stations. Arrangements are being made for the deployment of police and levies personnel as required.
The meeting was further informed that delivery of election material to remote and inaccessible areas will be done by helicopter, while heavy machinery will be available in the respective hilly districts in case of possible snowfall in Ziarat and other winter areas.
“The steps taken so far regarding the election are satisfactory, caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki said while expressing his satisfaction over the polls arrangements.
He however directed the authorities concerned to take more concrete steps for the conduct of fair, free and peaceful elections.
The genuine concerns of the candidates and the people related to the election should be resolved immediately, the Caretaker Chief Minister said adding that a favourable atmosphere should be established for the people to exercise their right to vote.
Complaints of people should be resolved immediately so that problems do not hamper the peaceful conduct of polls, he maintained.
APP/ask.
Recent Stories
Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..
Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial
Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM
Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..
Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel
Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024
UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully
Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpoint in Lahore
PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of conduct
Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like Nawaz Sharif
Mohammad Rizwan's unbeaten 90 in vain as New Zealand beat Pakistan by seven wick ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitment to Pakistan7 minutes ago
-
37 investigators get over Rs 2m as investigations expenses8 minutes ago
-
Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial12 minutes ago
-
Departments to actively check bonded labour, child trafficking18 minutes ago
-
Police arrest five drug peddlers27 minutes ago
-
Excise police seize 74.4kg Charas27 minutes ago
-
Committee formed to overcome financial issues of IUB28 minutes ago
-
Police arrest nine for possessing illegal weapons, operating petrol, LPG agencies28 minutes ago
-
Police arrest six illegal arm holders28 minutes ago
-
Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM35 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate fined for oversize billboards38 minutes ago
-
Police intensify crackdown on underage drivers; book 65 violators38 minutes ago