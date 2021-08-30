QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan on Monday chaired a meeting to review progress on the preparations for the International Expo to be held in Dubai.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for sports and Culture Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Chief Minister's Principal Secretary Asfandyar Khan, DG Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, representative of Core Committee and other concerned officials.

DG and Project Director Trade Development Authority of Pakistan Expo and Core Committee gave detailed briefing regarding preparation of Dubai Expo to the meeting.

The meeting was also informed about the Expo activities, its time line and arrangements of its themes.

In the briefing said the Expo in Climate, Space, Urban and Rural Development, Agriculture, Water, Global Goals, Tourism, other showcasing themes including culture promotion and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan was also planning a six-month program during the Expo, in which Includes trade and investment seminars, conferences, cultural shows and events.

The meeting was also told that Balochistan should participate in the Dubai Expo with full readiness more than 200 pavilions from around the world during the six-month of expo and millions of tourists are expected to attend it.

Chief Minister of Balochistan directed on this occasion, Balochistan's ancient heritage, attractive natural environment and the future possibilities should be fully highlighted at the Dubai Expo.

He said that Mehrgarh is the oldest and historic place, despite, alternative energy, other resources and best investment opportunities available in Balochistan would be introduced in world through Expo to be held in Dubai.

Chief Minister said the nature has endowed Balochistan with natural beauty, historical places, juniper but our sectors would take full advantage of the International Expo in Dubai to highlight natural resources for enhancing investment of the province.

He said Balochistan has coastal area and other opportunities available in the mining areas should also be tinted in the Dubai Expo.

Chief Minister Balochistan has developed water, corporate farming, organic cotton, mangrove plantation and women and directed to include other showcasing themes including empowerment for Expo.