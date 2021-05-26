CM Balochistan reviews progress of departments' uplift projects for financial year 2021-22

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting on the progress of approval of concept papers of proposed development projects of various departments for the next financial year 2021-22 budget

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting on the progress of approval of concept papers of proposed development projects of various departments for the next financial year 2021-22 budget.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Ministers including Mir Asadullah Baloch, Mir Arif Jan Muhammad Hassani, Provincial Adviser for Sports Abdul Khaliq Hazara and Parliamentary Secretary Ms. Mah Jabeen Sheeran and secretaries of relevant departments.

The progress on the approval of the concept papers was reviewed in detail during the meeting.

The meeting was informed in a briefing by the Building Department that plans have been proposed for construction of medium size district complexes at large and town level in the districts for the next financial year while offices and residential facilities for settlement officers at divisional headquarters are also part of the plan.

A plan was also made for the provision of plans to build buildings for law enforcement agencies in the annual development program. It was informed in the briefing that progress is being made on the project of construction of residential colonies in the districts on the pattern of GORs.

The Chief Minister on the occasion directed that some buildings are required for every district in which all the basic necessities and facilities should be provided as it is essential to have buildings and offices for better functioning of the affairs.

He also ordered that new archives should be set up for the protection of land records and technology should also be used for this purpose.

The Sports Department informed the meeting that the plan for construction of 12 mini sports complexes in densely populated districts of the province has been proposed in the new annual development program.

The construction of Gwadar-style cricket stadiums at beautiful places of the province, a plan is also under consideration.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the plan for construction of mini sports complexes was ideal.

The CM gave instructions to set up a technical team and engineering wing of the department for speedy completion of development projects of sports department.

He further directed that a summary of the establishment of the engineering wing should be sent for the timely completion of the projects, despite separate PC-1 of various details of the projects should be made.

At the moment, it was informed in the briefing by the Social Welfare Department that concept papers of 11 schemes of the department have been prepared out of which 03 schemes are of PDWP. 05 new ones have been prepared by the Women Development Department for the next financial year.

Informing about the approval of the concept papers of the development projects, it was informed that the Skills Program Phase II would be launched next year. Similarly, a plan for Women Center and academy has also been proposed in the new annual development program.

The Chief Minister instructed to take steps for the establishment of day care centers in the girls' colleges saying that plans should also be formulated for the development of border areas.

The Chief Minister said that the present government has launched several projects for the socio-economic development of the people that would raise the living standards of public.