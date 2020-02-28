CM Balochistan reviews taken steps against coronavirus for safety of public

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review all taken measures to effectively cope coronavirus to protect masses from entire other pandemic diseases and the carnivorous in province.

Provincial Minister Mir Zahoor Biladi, Additional Chief Secretary Home Secretary Hafiz Abdul Basit, Chairman Chief Minister inspection team Sajjad Ahmed Bhata, IG police Mohsin Hassan Butt, Finance Secretary Noorul Haq Baloch, Director Health Services Southern Command Brigadier Zulqarnain, DG, PDMA Imran Zarkon, Government Hospitals in Quetta Medical Superintendents, Commissioner Quetta Division attended the meeting while other Divisional Commissioners joined it via video conferencing.

Secretary Health Department Mudassir Waheed Malik along with Special Secretary Health Tahir Abbasi briefed the meeting about dealing of coronavirus and taken steps with precautionary against it in province.

The meeting was informed that the provincial task force, headed by Special Secretary Health has been established, while an emergency has been implemented in ten districts linked to Iran and Afghanistan due to coronavirus. The process of screening of returning pilgrims was being started who had been entered in province few days ago and PDMA has established a joint central control room with cooperation of related sector, despite establishment of isolation centers were being made in ten sensitive district hospitals and purchasing of significant equipment has been launched for 300 isolation rooms, 5,000 masks have been delivered to sensitive districts, quarantine SOP has been implemented.

The meeting was told that thermo-guns and 231 ambulances were available in sensitive districts, two isolation rooms in Taftan, one isolation room in Mashkel, an isolation room in Chandagi, an isolation room in Deek-Mand and one isolation room in Gabad were being facilitated, medical staffs have also been deployed with thermo guns, masks, ambulances and other facilities at entry points at Pak-Afghan borders, two isolation rooms in Chaman, one isolation room in Badeeni, one isolation in Barapacha, an isolation room and an isolation room facility in Qamaruddin Kariz were also being set up.

"The ward of ten beds at Fatima Jinnah Chest and General Hospital in Quetta has been divided into Isolation Center, isolation center with ten rooms were set up in Sheikh Zayed Hospital, hence, hostels comprising 14 rooms were being turned into isolation in Rural Development academy Complex, thus, Benazir Girls High school Hazara Town and University Complex Murriabad would also be arranged for quarantine which would be handed over to NDMA and PDMA informed the meeting.

The officials said in the meeting that quarantine was also being set up at Gadani Rural Health Center and Jam Ghulam Qadir Hospital Hub, despite the health department was given authority to purchase equipment for isolation centers and quarantine immediately after provision funds of Rs 20 corers and it was decided to launch an awareness campaign with the help of media, scholars and influential sections of the society for contacting with relevant centers in case of outbreaks and symptoms of coronavirus.

The meeting was directed to the PPHI to start survey of Basic Health Units in respective areas for which thermo guns and other essential equipment would be provided by PDMA.

In the meeting, all the Divisional Commissioners were directed that they should take measures to enhance awareness about the precautionary steps among masses and to cooperate for establishment of quarantine and isolation.

The meeting also directed Chairman of Chief Minister Inspection Team (CMIT) along with officers of department should visit these areas to monitor the steps taken to prevent and cure the coronavirus in border areas and cities. The decision was made to set up an emergency response team headed by the DGPDMA In connection with the World Health Organization (WHO).

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said various institutes of provincial government to tackle the challenge of the Coronavirus and also expressed his satisfaction over taken measures against coronavirus.

He said that the concerned sectors should assure the people that if they have any symptoms of coronavirus then they need not panic who could recovery again their health through proper care and treatment of timely.

He said that those who have recently returned from China, Iran and Afghanistan should ensure their registration and screening adding that new viruses were coming which were dangerous to human health and therefore, comprehensive policy and effective measures were needed to deal with epidemic diseases on regular basis.

The Chief Minister urged the Ulema, political leaders and stakeholders that they should play their due role to guide the people against the Coronavirus.