QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudus Bizenjo on Monday sought financial support of the federal government for completion of COMSAT university's proposed project in Quetta, CM Press Secretary said.

He said that "The CM, through official letter to PM Pakistan appreciated the support provided by the federal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the province of Balochistan in the field of education.

The CM said that Balochistan has a small and divided population with the largest area and there are accessibility issues.

"The Federal Chartered University COMSATS Islamabad had assured support to the Government of Balochistan to establish its campus in Quetta for the promotion of quality education,". A piece of land was also provided for this purpose and the PC-1 for the project was submitted to the Higher Education Commission in March 2022, the estimated cost of which is 6.773.012 million rupees.

"Government of Balochistan will be grateful to the Federal Government if it provides financial support to Balochistan in this connection," The Press Secretary further said.